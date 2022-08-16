Popular
Darcy Jimenez
These Are The US States With The Strongest Unions
Some parts of the country have more robust workplace unions than others.

The Lede

There are lots of reasons to join a workplace union — higher pay, fairer working conditions and better healthcare, to name a few — but unions are stronger in some parts of the US than others. SmartAsset analyzed data from BLS and UnionStats.com to uncover the states where unions are the most robust.

Key Details

  • Washington takes the top spot with a union membership rate of almost 19 percent, and the third-highest average wage for all workers at $68,740.
  • Second place goes to Oregon, where union membership has grown by more than 21 percent over the past four years.
  • In third is California. Almost 16 percent of this state's workers are in a union, and salaries for teachers and firefighters are particularly strong.

