TURN IT OFF AND NOT ON AGAIN
Six Ways To Keep Yourself Off Your Phone On Vacation
Submitted by Molly Bradley via cntraveler.com
The Lede
It's hard to unplug when we're so used to using our phones for pretty much everything we do in our everyday lives — in 2019, we spent an average of three hours and 15 minutes on our phones each day. But it's important for our mental and physical health to get some time away from tiny screens. Here are ways to get disconnected so that you can get better sleep, reduce anxiety and even hone your focus.
Additional Thoughts
- Give yourself permission to get off your phone. Remember that on vacation, you don't owe anyone your time or attention. Set an out-of-office message on your email and tell coworkers you won't be available during your time off. (This can have the added benefit of reminding other people they can do the same, too.)
- Identify the things that trigger your stress. If you can pinpoint your stressors, you can plan your trip so as to minimize or avoid them entirely, and focus on the things that make you feel calm and peaceful. Try turning off app notifications on your phone or putting it on Do Not Disturb mode.
- Start getting away from your phone before your vacation starts. It's hard to go cold-turkey with anything, so start weaning yourself off your phone ahead of time.
- Switch your phone to grayscale. Part of the psychological allure of phones is how vibrant and compelling they are — setting your phone to grayscale will likely make it less appealing.
- Be realistic about how much you'll need your phone. You may find you do need to use certain phone functions, like a translation app if you're traveling abroad or your maps app for navigation. Set limits on when and how you'll use these so that you don't get sucked back into your phone.
- Vocalize your intentions with regard to your phone to whoever you're with. Let the people you're traveling with know you plan to stay off your device as much as possible. You can even invite them to join you for things like phone-free dinners in the interest of having time together where everyone is as present as possible.
This Video Chart Shows Death Rates For Each Vaccine Status. TL;DR: Vaccines Work
Using data from the CDC, Reddit user jcceagle created a video chart to track the death rates per 100,000 people for the unvaccinated, those who got Pfizer, those who got Moderna and those who got J&J.