DON'T SWEAT IT
Showering Once A Week Is Fine Actually
Submitted by James Crugnale via vitals.lifehacker.com
The LedeIf your daily activities aren't making you sweaty and gross, there's no actual need to shower every day.
Key Details
- Ultimately, because every person's body is different, people can decide for themselves how often to shower.
- Your skin might benefit from showering less, as bathing removes the body's natural oils.
- It's still recommended to wash your hands frequently, brush your teeth twice a day and wash your clothes as needed.