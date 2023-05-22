Popular
Should You Check Emails On Vacation Or Face A ‘Tidal Wave’ Of Messages Later? These CEOs Have Some Ideas
Vacations are a break from the office, but emails follow us everywhere — if we let them. CEOs share strategies to tame emails and protect your vacation.
Should you check email on vacation or face a tsunami of messages once you’re back at the office? For many employees, there's no great option. In fact, some 84% of white-collar workers check their email while on vacation, and more than 70% are triaging messages from three or more platforms — like Teams, Slack and WhatsApp. To make it easier to unplug fully, prepare your inbox before your trip.

  • Pad the dates on your “Out of Office” autoreply to give yourself extra time to re-integrate back into the daily grind.
  • Select an “email partner” and include their info on your auto-reply so urgent matters can be attended to in your absence.
  • Mute notifications or temporarily delete the apps off your phone. See ya Slack!

