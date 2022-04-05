SHELF IMPROVEMENT
This Wallpaper Might Radically Change The Way You Organize Your Desktop
891 reads | submitted by James Crugnale
This simple wallpaper design of an empty bookshelf and a computer desk inside a room, first surfaced by Digital Inspiration's Amit Agarwal in 2012, continues to be an effective productivity hack ten years later.
Right click and save this desktop background as your default wallpaper and organize your icons like you've never before.
Here's the results as demonstrated by this viral TikTok.
@destonseah
literally need to clean up my shelf it’s full♬ Say it Right - 👛
Comments