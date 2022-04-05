Trending
This Wallpaper Might Radically Change The Way You Organize Your Desktop

This Wallpaper Might Radically Change The Way You Organize Your Desktop
Your desktop might be currently completely cluttered beyond control — here's a pro-tip popularized by TikToker @destonseah that might dramatically improve your digital organization for the better.

This simple wallpaper design of an empty bookshelf and a computer desk inside a room, first surfaced by Digital Inspiration's Amit Agarwal in 2012, continues to be an effective productivity hack ten years later.

Right click and save this desktop background as your default wallpaper and organize your icons like you've never before.


Here's the results as demonstrated by this viral TikTok.

literally need to clean up my shelf it’s full

h/t labnol.org

