'I'm not doing this to gamble'
Philadelphia Food Delivery Driver Explains Why He Rejects 75 Percent Of His Orders
The Lede
Jay is a 22-year-old delivery driver working around 10 hours a week for DoorDash and Uber Eats. Speaking to Insider, he explains how he decides which orders to accept to get the best tips from customers.
Key Details
- Jay's average base payment is between $2 and $2.50, and he doesn't wait around to see if customers will add a tip post-delivery.
- The food delivery worker declines orders that don't offer a tip upfront, and usually only accepts ones with high payments — meaning roughly 75 percent of the orders he receives get refused.
- Jay says he also hangs around in wealthier areas where customers are more likely to tip well.
- "I think people should be tipping for the premium service that they're being provided," he says.
This is why I refuse to use these services. If it isnt paying you enough go get a real job. Dont beg me for even more money after the crappy company you work for already added 100% of the price of my order as an added expense.
No tip=no trip.
Why his service should be considered "premium"?