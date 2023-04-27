Popular
'I'm not doing this to gamble'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via businessinsider.com
Philadelphia Food Delivery Driver Explains Why He Rejects 75 Percent Of His Orders
The 22-year-old tells Insider he's on the hunt for generous tips only.
The Lede

Jay is a 22-year-old delivery driver working around 10 hours a week for DoorDash and Uber Eats. Speaking to Insider, he explains how he decides which orders to accept to get the best tips from customers.

Key Details

  • Jay's average base payment is between $2 and $2.50, and he doesn't wait around to see if customers will add a tip post-delivery.
  • The food delivery worker declines orders that don't offer a tip upfront, and usually only accepts ones with high payments — meaning roughly 75 percent of the orders he receives get refused.
  • Jay says he also hangs around in wealthier areas where customers are more likely to tip well.
  • "I think people should be tipping for the premium service that they're being provided," he says.

Comments

  1. Chris Bowman 46 seconds ago

    This is why I refuse to use these services. If it isnt paying you enough go get a real job. Dont beg me for even more money after the crappy company you work for already added 100% of the price of my order as an added expense.

  2. Adam Hardin 30 minutes ago

    No tip=no trip.

  3. Il Ruz 1 hour ago

    Why his service should be considered "premium"?

