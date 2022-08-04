tick these ones off
Putting Off Household Tasks? These Are The Ones You Need To Tackle Right Now
The Lede
Household chores are boring, and no one will blame you for putting off doing the dishes or your laundry. But there are some tasks around the house that shouldn't wait. Make sure you get these jobs done, or they could cause you more hassle — and even cost you more money — down the line.
Key Details
- Sort out your closet. clothing builds up over time, so decide which items you want and don't want to keep. Do this section-by-section to prevent it from becoming an overwhelming task.
- Deal with damp spots on your ceiling. They're usually caused by leaks, and leaving these unaddressed can result in mould, mildew or even flooding.
- Check your car tire pressure, including the spare, every month. Having the correct pressure will make your tires last longer and prevent them from breaking or going flat.