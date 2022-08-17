the way you work
Which Of The Five 'Work Love Languages' Is Yours?
The Lede
You're probably familiar with love languages — the ways people prefer to give and receive love in romantic relationships — but it turns out they apply to your career too. When it comes to work, your love language is what you need to feel valued and satisfied in your job. Career trends expert Jill Cotton talked Metro.co.uk through the five work love languages — which one do you identify with most?
Key Details
- Words of affirmation: rather than vague praise, Cotton says, you'll want specifics about what you've done well in your role.
- Gifts: perks and presents at work make you feel appreciated.
- Quality time: you value face-to-face interaction, regular meetings and feeling involved in what's happening in the workplace.
- Acts of service: you appreciate it when your boss does tangible things to help you work better and feel happier.
- Money: a good salary, pay rises and bonuses are the way to motivate (and keep) you.