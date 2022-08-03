what a way to make a living
Jobs That Don't Get The Respect They Deserve, According To Reddit
Lots of jobs out there involve difficult and thankless work, but there are some professions that people look down on more than others.
Users on one Reddit thread shared which workers they think get less respect than they should for the work they do, and their answers might change the way you look at some jobs.
Janitors And Cleaners
Garbage Collectors
Social Workers
Customer Service Representatives
Plastic Surgeons
Fast Food Workers
Nurses
Strippers / Exotic Dancers
Image credit: Denisse Leon / Unsplash