HOW SHE GOT THE CLOSEST DESK TO BEZOS
Jeff Bezos Asked Her Two Questions, She Answered Them And Was Hired 'On The Spot'
The Lede
Ann Hiatt, a strategist and consultant who worked at Google for over a decade, was hired by Bezos to work at Amazon in 2002. After multiple rounds, her final interview was with Bezos, who promised he'd only ask two questions and walked over to a whiteboard with a pen in hand.
Key Details
- Bezos said he would "do the math," [on the board] and asked Hiat — "I want you to estimate the number of panes of glass in the city of Seattle."
- Bezos's second question was far more straightforward — "What are your career goals," he asked Hiatt.
Additional Thoughts
- Hiat said for the first question she estimated the number of people in Seattle and proceeded to calculate the number of windows around them, so on and so forth. After going through a number of scenarios, Bezos circled a number they estimated and said, "that looks about right."
- Hiatt was honest and said she wanted to work at Amazon because of the people and "learn what they knew." She also was frank about her non-existent experience as an assistant but said she was sharp and a quick learner.
Additional submission from Adwait:
Spurs Set To Appoint Conte
Tottenham are set to appoint former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as their new manager on Tuesday.