How to wow them
How To Impress Your Interviewer — Before The Interview
951 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via lifehacker.com
The Lede
It's important that you come across well during a job interview, but getting on the interviewer's good side before it takes place will put you in an even better position. Lifehacker has compiled a list of ways to help you secure that new role — check out a few of them below.
Key Details
- Be flexible and generous with your time, offering as many dates and times as possible.
- Make sure you've sent over all the necessary paperwork ahead of the interview — it's worth even attaching it to all email correspondence you have with the company.
- Ask clarifying questions if there's anything you're unsure about. It's always better to come to an interview fully prepared — just be sure to send your questions in one concise email.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments