Here Are The Jobs That Have The Highest Number Of Promotion Opportunities, Ranked
Analysts at LinkedIn sifted through data from November 2020 to October 2021 to determine which jobs and industries had the most promotions.

Only three jobs had an internal promotion rate that was more than 50 percent higher than the national average.

  • Product managers led the nation's jobs with an internal promotion rate that's 149 percent higher than the national average. Key job locations include Fayetteville and Austin.
  • A trio of marketing jobs — digital, email and content — were ranked second, with an internal promotion rate that is 94 percent higher than the national average.
  • Program and project managers came in third, and candidates were said to have strong "cross-functional team leadership and agile project management" skills.

Andrew Seaman, senior editor for job search and careers at LinkedIn, broke down the top 10 jobs where promotions were above average:

  1. Product Management
  2. Marketing
  3. Program and Project Management
  4. Accounting
  5. Human Resources
  6. Business Development
  7. Finance
  8. Sales
  9. Consulting
  10. Purchasing

