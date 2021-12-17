CLIMBING THE LADDER
Here Are The Jobs That Have The Highest Number Of Promotion Opportunities, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via linkedin.com
The Lede
Only three jobs had an internal promotion rate that was more than 50 percent higher than the national average.
Key Details
- Product managers led the nation's jobs with an internal promotion rate that's 149 percent higher than the national average. Key job locations include Fayetteville and Austin.
- A trio of marketing jobs — digital, email and content — were ranked second, with an internal promotion rate that is 94 percent higher than the national average.
- Program and project managers came in third, and candidates were said to have strong "cross-functional team leadership and agile project management" skills.
Additional Thoughts
Andrew Seaman, senior editor for job search and careers at LinkedIn, broke down the top 10 jobs where promotions were above average:
- Product Management
- Marketing
- Program and Project Management
- Accounting
- Human Resources
- Business Development
- Finance
- Sales
- Consulting
- Purchasing
Additional submission from Adwait:
Viggo Mortensen Reveals Which Actor He Replaced In 'The Lord Of The Rings' Trilogy
Mortensen and Elijah Wood reflect on "The Fellowship of the Ring" on its 20th anniversary.