CALL THAT REMOTE CONTROL
Five Ways To Design A Hybrid Office That Works For All Kinds Of Employees
The Lede
Augury, a New York City-based manufacturing technology firm, was one of many companies to get rid of the office they'd had before the pandemic. With so many employees working remotely, and the ones who came to the office only doing so sporadically, they knew they needed to rethink how a physical space could make sense for them. So they designed an office space to accommodate five types of workers and their needs.
Key Details
- "Home Away From Home": For people who live in or near NYC and come in once or more per week, the office has comfortable spaces and stocked kitchens.
- "Time Traveler": For people often in and out of town for business trips, the office has spaces to nap and store luggage.
- "Hero Visitor": For employees who come to the office once a quarter or so, there are spaces to meet and entertain.
- "On-Site" & "Fresh Blood": Conference rooms will accommodate new hires and infrequent but large gatherings of remote workers.