via huffpost.com

How To Tell If A Company Will Be A Toxic Place To Work
It's not always easy to tell, but these are some red flags you should look out for when you're applying to and interviewing for jobs.

There are a lot of factors that make a work environment toxic: overwhelming workloads and impossible deadlines, negative or inappropriate bosses or colleagues, pressure to make your job your whole life and more. Here are a few red flags that point to a terrible place to work.

  • People who have worked there have negative or troubling things to say about coworkers.
  • There are multiple bad reviews on sites like Glassdoor.
  • There is documented evidence of leadership's bad behavior.
  • The company structure indicates your job isn't valued, or there aren't opportunities for growth.
  • The company has been the subject of lawsuits for discrimination or labor practices.

