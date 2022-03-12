BAD NEWS
How To Tell If A Company Will Be A Toxic Place To Work
Submitted by Molly Bradley via huffpost.com
The Lede
There are a lot of factors that make a work environment toxic: overwhelming workloads and impossible deadlines, negative or inappropriate bosses or colleagues, pressure to make your job your whole life and more. Here are a few red flags that point to a terrible place to work.
Key Details
- People who have worked there have negative or troubling things to say about coworkers.
- There are multiple bad reviews on sites like Glassdoor.
- There is documented evidence of leadership's bad behavior.
- The company structure indicates your job isn't valued, or there aren't opportunities for growth.
- The company has been the subject of lawsuits for discrimination or labor practices.
Comments