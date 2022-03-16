TRUST THE PROCESS
How To Find A Bedtime Routine That'll Deliver Sound Sleep, According To Doctors
Studies show that over 80 million adults in America have a tough time getting good quality sleep. Bad sleep also leads to poor productivity and in some cases can even lead to financial loses. Of those who experience good sleep, 75 percent follow a routine. Here's what doctors recommend.
- Find your rhythm and stick to it, says Dr. Frank Lipman. Don't waver too much between weekday and weekend sleep schedules.
- Limpan says you shouldn't drink alcohol for three hours before bedtime. "It helps people fall asleep, but then they wake up at one or two in the morning when the body is breaking down the alcohol," he says.
- A hot bath or shower thirty minutes prior to bed may make you feel more relaxed.
- Get rid of "junk light" from your devices before bed, since they trigger your brain to stay awake.
