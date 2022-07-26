SEEYA
How To Retire Before You Turn 50
The Lede
Retiring requires a fair bit of advance planning, especially financially. To retire in your 40s or 50s, you'll probably need to be saving 30 to 50 percent of your income. But there are other ways to bring your costs down in retirement, and if you plan it right, you just might be able to clock out early, for good.
Key Details
- How you save your money makes all the difference: instead of risking the stock market, start a Roth IRA and look into bridge accounts.
- Where you plan to live after retirement will have the biggest impact on how far your money goes. Consider more affordable parts of the US and of the world: parts of Panama, Mexico, Portugal and more will cost half as much as the US overall.
- Take a look, too, at other countries' tax situations: Panama, for example, doesn't tax foreign-earned income, and property tax is low.