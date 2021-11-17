SNOOZE CENTRAL
How To Perfect Your Naps, According To Experts
Submitted by Adwait via discovermagazine.com.
The Lede
If you need to rest, there are ways to maximize your nap efficiency. However, experts do admit that extra napping can have negative effects, like interfering with your sleep at night and even, as some studies suggest, shortening your lifespan. At the end of the day, getting a good night's sleep should be your priority.
Key Details
- Your naps shouldn't exceed 30 minutes: after that you dip into more advanced sleep stages, which will leave you disoriented when you wake up. If you have to go longer, aim for 90 minutes so you can complete a full sleep cycle.
- The perfect nap time and duration is 20 minutes in the afternoon — "siesta time," says sleep expert Alex Dimitriu.
- Dimitriu also recommends prepping for your nap by darkening the room and eliminating other activities: leave your phone and even reading material behind.
