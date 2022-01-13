LEAF ME ALONE
The Correct Way To Move Your Plants, According To Experts
Submitted by Adwait via washingtonpost.com
The Lede
First consult your hired moving professionals because you need to know if their policy covers plants or not. If they're using their truck make sure the plants don't hang in there overnight. Other than that, here're some other pointers to follow.
Key Details
- Know everything about your destination, including stuff like special permissions and regulations. You don't want to end up with a plant that might not be allowed in your new state.
- Prep for drastically different temperature settings and make sure to prune and water them adequately beforehand.
- Box them according to their size and shape, mark them 'fragile' and make sure they are secure when loaded into your moving vehicle.
Additional submission from Adwait:
You Might Stab Yourself. Why A Throat Swab With An At-home Covid Test Is Not Advised
Throat swabs with at-home Covid tests are not currently recommended in addition to nasal swabs despite mounting pressure, but the FDA says the research isn't there yet.