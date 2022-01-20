NEVER TOO LATE
How To 'Minimize Your Regrets' At Key Life Stages, According To A Life Coach
The Lede
Danon categorizes life into five key stages: dreamer (0-18 years), explorer (18-36), builder (36-54), mentor (54-72) and giver (72-90). Danon lists out things you can do to make the most out of each stage, both professional and personally.
Key Details
- Danon says dreamers and explorers should chart out a vision, seek out role models and mentors and go all in on each project before moving on to the next. Risks are key during these years.
- As builders and mentors, Danon recommends finding the right battles, sticking to your strengths and sharing your knowledge in small doses. Listening is an undervalued skill.
- As a giver Danon says you should connect with other contemporaries, or find a final cause that you can dedicate your time and purpose to.
Additional submission from Adwait:
How A Toxic Chemical Ended Up In The Drinking Water Supply For 13 Million People
Officials found a gap in state and federal regulations that allowed an unsafe chemical to end up in an essential water supply.