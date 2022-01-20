Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

NEVER TOO LATE

Submitted by Adwait via cnbc.com

How To 'Minimize Your Regrets' At Key Life Stages, According To A Life Coach
Life coach Eyal Danon says there are things you can do to cherish the five major stages in your life.

The Lede

Danon categorizes life into five key stages: dreamer (0-18 years), explorer (18-36), builder (36-54), mentor (54-72) and giver (72-90). Danon lists out things you can do to make the most out of each stage, both professional and personally.

Key Details

  • Danon says dreamers and explorers should chart out a vision, seek out role models and mentors and go all in on each project before moving on to the next. Risks are key during these years.
  • As builders and mentors, Danon recommends finding the right battles, sticking to your strengths and sharing your knowledge in small doses. Listening is an undervalued skill.
  • As a giver Danon says you should connect with other contemporaries, or find a final cause that you can dedicate your time and purpose to.

Additional submission from Adwait: