How To Manage Work Stress And Burnout
The Lede
It can be hard to disentangle yourself from work, especially in the pandemic, when many of our work-life boundaries have been collapsed by dint of working from home. Plus, the more stressful a job, the harder it can be to fully recover from burnout — a cycle known as the "recovery paradox." But there are strategies psychologists say can help.
Key Details
- Approaches to recovery from burnout can be grouped into two categories: relaxation and mastery. Relaxation means activities that allow you to be calm and unwind, whereas mastery involves activities that help you hone a new skill unrelated to work.
- The idea behind both relaxation and mastery is to practice detachment: to spend downtime thinking about things other than work and doing things you want to do, which can restore your energy and lift your mood.