FEEL FREE TO FLEX, BUT NOT TOO MUCH
How To Make Your Resume Stand Out In An Ultra-Competitive Job Market, According To Experts
Submitted by Adwait via grow.acorns.com
The Lede
According to Monster's Future of Work report, 82 percent of companies said they were looking to hire in 2021, but there's always going to be some competition. Here are some expert resume tips that'll make you stand out from the crowd in a busy job market as the year winds down.
Additional Thoughts
- Make your achievements clear : Experts recommend that you highligh your career achievements with bullet points and be specific about what you helped make happen. "If you have a role where it's really hard to put numbers against what you did, just think in terms of better, faster, quicker, more money, less costs," advises career coach and resume writer Amanda Augustine.
- Never include a photo : Unless there's a specific requirement for one, like for some entertainment-specific jobs, you should never include your photo with your resume. "Photos are still considered a big no-no," says Augustine.
- Write a cover letter : Roughly 48 percent of recruiters surveyed by TopResume.com said that they were more likely to read cover letters now than before the pandemic. You should use your cover letter to add things that couldn't fit on your CV. "You don't know who you're dealing with [and ] you don't know who will read your application. So you want to cover your bases," says Augustine.
- Make your social media a portfolio : Using social sites like Instagram and TikTok can boost your profile, especially if you're in the creative business. "Social media can be a great way to add a little personality," says Intuit Canada senior recruiter Emily Durham.
Additional submission from Adwait:
