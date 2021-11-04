IT'S BEEN A LUNG DAY
How To Fall Asleep Instantly With The 4-7-8 Method
Insufficient or poor sleep has side effects such as toxic build-ups in our brains and hindrance of daily performance and too little of sleep can also make you paranoid. One way to combat this is from Dr. Andrew Weil, the director of the University of Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine, who has a breathing technique, rooted in yoga traditions, called the "4-7-8 method."
- The technique has four steps which help destress and calm you down by activating your parasympathetic nervous system, AKA "rest and digest mode."
Breathe in through your nose for a count of four seconds.
Hold your breath for seven seconds.
- Exhale for eight seconds, making a "whoosh" sound through pursed lips.
- Repeat up to four times.
