How To Leave A Good Impression After A Job Interview
The Lede
How you end a job interview can have a significant impact on the impression you make on a company. Experts say there are three key things you should do as an interview draws to a close to help secure your place as a top candidate.
Key Details
- Come prepared with questions that show you've researched the company and the job role — but don't ask anything that could invite criticism of yourself.
- Thank the interviewers by name, acknowledge or reference their job title, and make eye contact with them.
- Clarify whether thank you notes are expected. If so, follow up with personalised messages to each interviewer to keep the conversation going once the interview is over.
