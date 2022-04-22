Trending
How To Leave A Good Impression After A Job Interview
The way a job interview ends plays a big role in your chances of being chosen for the position.

How you end a job interview can have a significant impact on the impression you make on a company. Experts say there are three key things you should do as an interview draws to a close to help secure your place as a top candidate.

  • Come prepared with questions that show you've researched the company and the job role — but don't ask anything that could invite criticism of yourself.
  • Thank the interviewers by name, acknowledge or reference their job title, and make eye contact with them.
  • Clarify whether thank you notes are expected. If so, follow up with personalised messages to each interviewer to keep the conversation going once the interview is over.

