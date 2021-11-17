Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

How To Drink Coffee To Boost Productivity, According To Experts
More people are drinking coffee while working from home. Here's how to efficiently consume it for maximum productivity.

The Lede

A recent survey showed that people are consuming more coffee while working from home — 3.1 vs 2.5 cups — and just under a third of survey respondents said drinking coffee makes them more productive. While Starbucks and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf remain popular brands, experts recommend a few tips that'll help you maximize the efficiency of your coffee and productivity.

Key Details

  • Avoid drinking coffee as soon as you wake up because it dampens your body's natural energy level. Have your first cup an hour or 90 minutes after you arise.
  • Pick the right beans and make sure you use good water, because that's 98 percent of your cup. Bad water, or ice, will make bad coffee.
  • Try drinking before coffee before napping. Sleep relaxes your body and caffeine takes 20 minutes to kick in, giving you a short recharge period.

Additional Thoughts

