How To Drink Coffee To Boost Productivity, According To Experts
The Lede
A recent survey showed that people are consuming more coffee while working from home — 3.1 vs 2.5 cups — and just under a third of survey respondents said drinking coffee makes them more productive. While Starbucks and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf remain popular brands, experts recommend a few tips that'll help you maximize the efficiency of your coffee and productivity.
Key Details
- Avoid drinking coffee as soon as you wake up because it dampens your body's natural energy level. Have your first cup an hour or 90 minutes after you arise.
- Pick the right beans and make sure you use good water, because that's 98 percent of your cup. Bad water, or ice, will make bad coffee.
- Try drinking before coffee before napping. Sleep relaxes your body and caffeine takes 20 minutes to kick in, giving you a short recharge period.
Additional Thoughts
