Other articles and videos you might like

102
+ digg
The GTD Master Takes on TEDx

Submitted by Erin Blaskie
In this TED-Ed talk, David Allen, creator of the Getting Things Done (GTD) productivity method, explains how you can use GTD to be productive and more engaged with your work—and play. The end result isn't just that you're more organized, but that you don't stress out over those things as much, too.
81
+ digg
Start with the End

Submitted by Erin Blaskie
Instead of getting a false sense of accomplishment in crossing off tasks and waiting for results, focus on the endpoint of what you’re trying to achieve.