TRIPLE THREAT
How To Answer The Three Toughest Interview Questions You're Sure To Be Asked
Submitted by Adwait via grow.acorns.com
The Lede
A recent LinkedIn News poll found that there are three usual suspects among questions that interviewees dread: "Why should we hire you?", "So, tell me about yourself" and "What's your greatest weakness?" Among these, 43 percent said the weakness question was their most dreaded, 31 percent hated the first question and 22 percent feared talking about themselves the most. Entrepreneur and author Sukhinder Singh Cassidy has a solution, and it's fairly simple: you have to be prepared.
Additional Thoughts
- When talking about your weakness, interviewers want to gauge how "self-aware" you are. They know you have flaws and want to judge how you're improving them. Singh Cassidy says you should give examples of your workflow and how you ground yourself.
- When asked why you should be hired, list your superpowers and strengths. Be "very specific about the qualities and skills you bring to the table" for that particular role, says Andrew McCaskill, a LinkedIn career expert.
- When asked about yourself, prepare three to four points that detail what others would say about you. Singh Cassidy also proposes posing a qualifying question, like, "Would you like to understand more about my career history, or would you like to understand more about what I get excited about?" and then dive into the specifics accordingly.
Additional submission from Adwait:
A Former Facebook VP Thinks Investing In Humans Is The Future Of VC
She gets $1.7 million. Sam Lessin's venture firm gets five percent of her creator earnings for 30 years. "It's def not indentured servitude," he says.