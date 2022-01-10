Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

GAME OVER

Submitted by Molly Bradley via lifehacker.com

How To Fight Gamification In Your Products, Your Workplace And Your Life
How to push back against the companies that are designed to manipulate and keep you coming back for more.

The Lede

'Gamifying' things isn't inherently bad: there's nothing wrong with rewarding yourself for reaching a goal, or competing with people in your spin class. But it doesn't good when you don't get to choose when and how things are gamified, especially when the tactics are designed to help a company, not you.

Key Details

  • Products often make use of humans' attraction to suspense: for example, apps like Twitter and Instagram deliberately load content slower to make it feel like a reward. Use the built-in pauses to ask yourself how much you really care about what you're engaging with.
  • Companies you work for may also do this. Make sure an employer follows through on a promised reward for hitting certain goals or benchmarks.
  • Don't fall for the sunk-cost fallacy, like keeping up a "streak" of engagement that offers no reward.

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: