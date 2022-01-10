GAME OVER
How To Fight Gamification In Your Products, Your Workplace And Your Life
Submitted by Molly Bradley via lifehacker.com
'Gamifying' things isn't inherently bad: there's nothing wrong with rewarding yourself for reaching a goal, or competing with people in your spin class. But it doesn't good when you don't get to choose when and how things are gamified, especially when the tactics are designed to help a company, not you.
- Products often make use of humans' attraction to suspense: for example, apps like Twitter and Instagram deliberately load content slower to make it feel like a reward. Use the built-in pauses to ask yourself how much you really care about what you're engaging with.
- Companies you work for may also do this. Make sure an employer follows through on a promised reward for hitting certain goals or benchmarks.
- Don't fall for the sunk-cost fallacy, like keeping up a "streak" of engagement that offers no reward.
This Financial Expert's Money-Saving Trick Might Change Your Life In 2022
Saving money is hard, and setting "save money" as a goal in and of itself can feel too abstract to implement effectively. YouTuber Christina Mychas explains how the "low-buy" or "no-buy" strategy can help you.