States With The Highest Resignation Rates In 2022, Ranked

Submitted by Adwait

Take a look at resignation rate trends from the last month and year to see which states are losing workers the fastest.

WalletHub crunched the numbers from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data on state-based resignation. Here's what they found:


  • Over the last year the resignation rate has been highest in Alaska (3.98 percent), Nevada (3.74 percent), Georgia (3.66 percent), Kentucky (3.43 percent), Hawaii (3.41 percent), Mississippi (3.39 percent), Montana (3.33 percent), South Carolina (3.28 percent), Wyoming (3.28 percent) and Idaho (3.28 percent).

  • Over the last year the resignation rate has been lowest in New York (1.87 percent), District of Columbia (1.98 percent), Connecticut (2.17 percent), Pennsylvania (2.22 percent), Massachusetts (2.27 percent), Minnesota (2.37 percent), Washington (2.40 percent), New Jersey (2.40 percent), California (2.42 percent) and Maryland (2.42 percent).


Source: WalletHub

Read more at WalletHub.

