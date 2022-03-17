OVER AND OUT
States With The Highest Resignation Rates In 2022, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait
WalletHub crunched the numbers from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data on state-based resignation. Here's what they found:
Over the last year the resignation rate has been highest in Alaska (3.98 percent), Nevada (3.74 percent), Georgia (3.66 percent), Kentucky (3.43 percent), Hawaii (3.41 percent), Mississippi (3.39 percent), Montana (3.33 percent), South Carolina (3.28 percent), Wyoming (3.28 percent) and Idaho (3.28 percent).
Over the last year the resignation rate has been lowest in New York (1.87 percent), District of Columbia (1.98 percent), Connecticut (2.17 percent), Pennsylvania (2.22 percent), Massachusetts (2.27 percent), Minnesota (2.37 percent), Washington (2.40 percent), New Jersey (2.40 percent), California (2.42 percent) and Maryland (2.42 percent).
Read more at WalletHub.
