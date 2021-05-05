SOMETHING TO SNIFF AT
11 Ways To Make Your Apartment Smell Amazing
Submitted by James Crugnale via apartmenttherapy.com
The LedeFreshen up your space by removing bad smells with baking soda and charcoal; adding sweet scents by heating up lemons, coffee beans and vanilla extract; and activating natural smells in the form of botanicals, essential oils, dried herbs.
Key Details
- Place baking soda or activated charcoal in bowls throughout your house to absorb bad odors.
- Simmer lemons in hot water or homemade potpourri on the stovetop, heat coffee beans and/or vanilla in the oven for a few minutes, or bake cookies to fill your apartment with delightful scents.
- Use essential oils in a diffuser or place dried herbs around your house to let nature help you out.