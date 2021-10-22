Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Analysts for Glassdoor combed through millions of employee reviews to find out which businesses have been best able to keep their workers physically and mentally healthy during the pandemic.
Here Are The 10 Companies With The Best Work-Life Balance In The US

Glassdoor's analysts noticed that the companies that had the best reviews from employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic tended to be tech companies that were able to allow their employees to work remotely, and that many of the companies prioritized their workers' mental health by offering flexible schedules and more paid time off.

