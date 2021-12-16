KNOWLEDGE IS POWER
Google's '20% Time' Rule May Be What Helps It Stay Ahead Of The Competition
Submitted by Molly Bradley via cnbc.com
The Lede
When Google went public in 2004, founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page wrote in their IPO letter encouraging employees to spend 20 percent of their time working on "what they think will most benefit Google." They point to the development of Google News and AdSense because of this rule. Here's how you can do the same thing in your life. "This empowers them to be more creative and innovative," they wrote.
Additional Thoughts
- Identify specifically what you want to work on. Be specific about the skills you want to build — learning a new programming language, for example, or writing sales copy. You'll improve faster by focusing your learning on one particular set of skills rather than spreading yourself thin.
- Figure out the very least you'll get from the time you spend on this. There's always something to be gained from trying something new, even if you fail, like making new connections or learning more about a particular industry. If the minimum benefit sounds worthwhile, the overall project will be worth your time.
- Be flexible but committed. It might be tough to commit a full 20 percent of your time to the project and to stick with it. It's OK to reschedule the time you've allotted to it if important things come up, but make sure you put in that time when you can.
- Make it fun. Doing this will require willpower, but that doesn't mean it has to be miserable. Listen to audiobooks on a walk, take colleagues to lunch to pick their brains, or embark on your project with a friend.
- Think long-term. The biggest changes from this endeavor may not come immediately, and that's OK. The effort you're putting in now will compound in the future.
