laid off online
Firing People Over Zoom Is The New Normal
The Lede
During the pandemic, firing people over a Zoom call was a grim necessity — but it's now becoming more and more common, with bosses even choosing to keep employees at home while they break the news.
Key Details
- In one recent example, McDonald's closed its US offices so that it could announce corporate layoffs remotely.
- One senior vice president at an outplacement firm, on the other hand, argues it "feels cruel" having an employee that normally works from home travel into the office just to be let go.
- Some remote firings are worse than others, though — like being emailed the news in the middle of the night, or having your still-employed manager tell you over Zoom how hard the layoffs are for them.