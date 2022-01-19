THE HOTTEST GIGS
The Fastest-Growing High Paying Jobs In The US, Ranked
The Lede
LinkedIn analyzed trends based on job titles with the most growth rate between January 2017 and July 2018 and found that jobs like vaccine specialist, machine learning engineer and customer marketing manager had risen the most. "If you asked me two years ago to guess what the top job in 2022 would be, I wouldn’t have said 'vaccine specialist' in a million years," Dan Roth, LinkedIn EIC and VP, told CNBC Make It.
Key Details
- Vaccine specialist was found to be the fastest-growing job in 2022 and had a salary range between $53K and $106K. Key hiring areas include the New York City Metro, Greater Boston and Los Angeles Metro.
- Two managerial roles are included in the top 10, customer marketing (third) and search marketing (seventh).
- Machine learning engineer (fourth) has the job with the highest potential salary ceiling ($170K) in the top 10.
