how to push back
When You Should Say No To Extra Work
The Lede
Most of us have occasionally done a task that's technically outside of our job description, and it's generally a good idea to pitch in when your team needs help — but there are times when you can, and should, say no to extra work. Executive coach Melody Wilding outlines some of the circumstances in which it's best not to take on additional tasks.
Key Details
- When it will distract or detract from your primary responsibilities at work. Wilding recommends a response like: "I would be unable to do a good job on your project, and my other work would suffer."
- When the exit strategy is unclear. "Only take on additional responsibilities when you understand the full scope of what’s involved," Wilding says.
- When it's unreasonable. If an ask is unrealistic or unachievable, explain what you could accomplish in the given timeframe, or ask to adjust the timeline.