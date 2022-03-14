GETTING SCHOOLED
Colleges Around The World That Have Produced The Most CEOs, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via preply.com
The Lede
Preply crunched the numbers based on a Forbes list of 1,000 CEOs from the world's largest companies. Here's what they found.
Key Details
- The top 10 schools were CEOs graduated from are: Harvard (USA), Ecole Centrale de Paris (France), University of Pennsylvania (USA), Stanford (USA), University of California (USA), Columbia (USA), Northwestern (USA), INSEAD (France), Seoul Nation University (S Korea) and New York University (USA).
- Around a third of the CEOs had a master's or doctorate degree, less than a quarter have an MBA and just under five percent are women.
Comments