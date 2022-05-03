out with the old
You Should Probably Replace These Household Items
1.8k reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via lifehacker.com
The Lede
While some parts of your home can be kept spick and span with regular cleaning, there are certain items that it'd probably be best to replace entirely. Read on for a few of the household objects that you should think about throwing out.
Key Details
- Shower curtains: This item can collect more bacteria than a toilet seat; experts say it should be washed once a month, and replaced once a year.
- Pillows: Washing your pillow cases will tackle most of the grease, sweat and dirt that builds up naturally — but replacing your pillows every one to two years can ensure you've got a clean place to lay your head.
- Toilet seats: Over time, toilet seats can crack and accumulate hard-to-remove stains. It's a good idea to replace them every five to seven years.
