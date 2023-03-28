in praise of praise
Bosses Don't Give Enough Praise Anymore — And It's Driving Employees To Quit
The Lede
Can you remember the last time your boss recognized your hard work on a project, or simply said you were doing a good job? It seems a lot of people in the US can't — according to a Gallup survey, only 30 percent of workers had "received recognition or praise for doing good work" in the past week.
Key Details
- The Great Resignation of 2022 saw droves of workers quit due to unhappiness at work — and research suggests feeling undervalued is a key reason many employees have thrown in the towel.
- According to a 2023 report by Achievers Workforce Institute, as many as 79 percent of workers would stay in a job where they made less money, as long as they felt appreciated.
- Over half of employees surveyed by McKinsey in 2021 said the number one reason for quitting their job was not feeling valued by their managers.