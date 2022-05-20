BLEACH RECOGNITION
Handy Uses For Bleach That You Didn't Know About
1.8k reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via lifehacker.com
The Lede
Bleach is great for killing germs and removing stains, but there are a whole host of other ways the cleaning product can help you out around the house. Check out some of its little-known uses below.
Key Details
- Adding a small amount of bleach to your vase of cut flowers will keep the water clean, and help your bouquet stay fresher for longer.
- If you find yourself with unsafe or potentially contaminated water and no other means of purifying it, a very small amount of bleach (two drops per liter or eight drops per gallon) can make water drinkable in an emergency.
- Preventing litter box smells: after washing your pet's litter tray with soap, wipe it down with a bleach-water solution, and rinse after five minutes.
