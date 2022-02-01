BIG DOGS
The Top Four American Cities To Work In, According To Glassdoor
The Lede
Thirty companies headquartered in the SF Bay Area (San Francisco and San Jose) made the list of the top 100 places to work: workers appreciate the flexible conditions, proximity to senior leadership and strong benefits packages. Glassdoor analyzed last year's reports and insights from companies with over 1,000 employees, along with other metrics, to determine which cities have the most desirable places to work.
Key Details
- The San Francisco Bay Area ranked first, with 30 companies among the top 100. Tech giants like Google, Facebook and NVIDIA are headquartered there.
- Boston and Los Angeles rank second and third, with 17 companies split between the two in the top 100. The NASA Jet Propulsion Lab and hyped EV maker Rivian are based in LA, while Boston is home to boutique and large consulting firms.
- NYC came in fourth with seven companies in the top 100, including pharma company Merck and real estate company Coldwell Banker.
