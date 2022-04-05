STATING THE OBVIOUS
The Best States For Working From Home In 2022, Ranked
385 reads | submitted by Adwait
Adam McCann reports that WalletHub analyzed 12 key metrics across 50 states to determine which state was the best for WFH (otherwise known as working from home). They looked at different environmental data points and available infrastructure — like the share of workers that are WFH, internet access and strength, cybersecurity, cost of electricity and more — to determine the best state for WFH. Here's what they found.
Key Findings:
- New Jersey is the best state to live in for WFH, as it had a favorable work environment score and a high living environment score. The Garden State was followed by the District of Columbia, Delaware, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Utah, Texas, Washington, Maryland and New York.
- Alaksa, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Hawaii, New Mexico, West Virginia, Vermont and Iowa are considered America's worst states for WFH.
- The District of Columbia has the highest share of WFH residents in the population, followed by Colorado and Oregon, whereas Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas have the least.
- Cybersecurity was the the best among New Hampshire residents, whereas workers in DC had it the worst.
- Internet costs in California, followed by Texas, are among the lowest in the country, whereas residents in New Hampshire, Vermont and Oklahoma pay the most.
Read more at WalletHub.
[Photo by TheStandingDesk on Unsplash]
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments