Darcy Jimenez
The Best Countries To Launch A Startup In, Ranked
From GDP growth to the cost of living, these are the ten best countries to start a new venture in.
Starting a new business is a bold move wherever you do it, but the location you choose can have a significant impact on your success. We've previously shared data on which American companies produce the most startup founders, but where in the world is the best place to launch a new venture?

To find out which countries offer startups the best chance of success in 2023, Business Name Generator compared 50 of them on business tax rates, economic GDP growth and the cost of startup procedures, and ranked them in the graphic below. They also accounted for the happiness score, cost of living and quality of life in each country — factors that all have an impact on employee contentment and therefore a company's productivity and growth.


best startup countries


The best country for startups overall is the Czech Republic. It's one of the least expensive places to launch a business worldwide, with new business procedures costing just 1.1 percent of gross national income (GNI) per capita.

Ranking second is Finland, where businesses are taxed 20 percent and the country's residents are the happiest in the world.

Sweden takes third place on the list. According to the study, it costs just 0.5 percent of GNI per capita to launch a new company in Sweden — though at 20.60 percent, business tax is slightly higher than in the previous two countries.



Via Business Name Generator.

