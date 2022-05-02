AN UPHILL BATTLE
The Best And Worst States In The US For Working Moms, Ranked
John S Kiernan at WalletHub analyzed 17 key metrics across three categories like child care (quality of day cares, pediatricians, school system), professional opportunities (gender pay gap, ratio of female to male executives, median women's salary) and work-life balance (parental leave policy, work week length, commutes) to determine the best and worst cities for working mothers in the US. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways:
Massachusetts was judged to the best state for working moms, with good scores across child care and work life balance opportunities, followed by Connecticut, Rhode Island, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The best day-care systems in the country are in New York, Washington, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas.
Child-care costs are relatively low in Mississippi, Missouri, South Dakota, South Carolina and Illinois, whereas they are among the costliest in Nebraska, Massachusetts, Nevada, California and Washington.
Connecticut and California have the lowest gender pay gap, while Utah and Louisiana have the highest.
The female-male executive ratio is strongest in the District of Columbia and South Dakota, and lowest in Utah and South Carolina.
