The Best American Cities Where New Grads Should Consider Starting Their Careers In 2022, Ranked
WalletHub Managing Editor John S Kiernan reports that they looked at opportunities (entry level gigs, starting salaries, income-growth trends, workforce diversity and more) and aspects that affect the quality of life (average work weeks, population demographics and growth, housing affordability and more), to determine where professionals were best poised to make a great start to their career. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways:
-
Overall Salt Lake City, Utah, was determined to be the best place to start a new career, followed by Orlando (FL), Atlanta (GA), Austin (TX) and Seattle (WA).
-
Professional opportunities were highest in Miami (FL), whereas the quality of life across the board was best found in Madison (WI).
-
Professionals in Tacoma (WA) and Bridgeport (CT) can expect some of the highest starting monthly salaries.
-
There are a high number of entry level jobs available in cities like St. Louis (MO), Cincinnati (OH) and Wilmington (DE).
