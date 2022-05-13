GO WITH THE FLOW
The Best And Worst American Cities For Commuters In 2022, Ranked
The Lede
Clever Real Estate research analyst Taelor Candiloro crunched commuter numbers across major American cities to see where workers spend the maximum amount of time on the road, getting to and back from work. Data shows that the average American worker spends three percent of their year commuting. Here's a city-specific breakdown.
Key Details
- Buffalo, New York, is the best American city for commuters, because city residents spend the least amount of time annually commuting — 15 percent, compared to the US average of 19 percent — followed by Salt Lake City, Milwaukee, Virginia Beach and Cleveland.
- Commuters in Detroit, Atlanta and New York have high traffic density and expensive rates, making them some of worst cities for commuters.
