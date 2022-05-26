TALC TO ME
Here Are Some Surprising Uses For Baby Powder
535 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via lifehacker.com
Talcum powder is traditionally used to keep babies clean and dry, but its ability to absorb moisture and reduce friction makes it useful for a bunch of other things, too.
- Freshen up your sweaty shoes by leaving some baby powder in them overnight. Shake it out the next morning, by which time your shoes will be smelling a lot better.
- If you've got an ant problem, talcum powder can be used to keep the bugs at bay. It isn't known why ants have an aversion to talc, but experts say it works.
- Pouring baby powder over tangled jewellery lubricates the metal and makes it easier to undo tricky knots.
