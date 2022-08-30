CODE RED
How To Make Your Job Interview Better
The Lede
A new Paychex survey, conducted with 200 hiring managers, revealed some "off-putting" statements and behaviors that can potentially ruin an interview, or at the very least dent your chances. "Know some insights about the company that you are interviewing for and have questions prepared ahead of time to ask the hiring manager," Paychex HR coach Rachel Sweeney told CNBC. Here's what you should keep in mind at your next interview.
Key Details
- More than half of the hiring mangers (62 percent) surveyed said that a lack of preparation was the biggest red flag, followed by being late (61 percent) and a bad listener (56 percent).
- Hiring managers also said that negative comments about former coworkers or employers, inappropriate language, bragging and overconfidence are among some behavioral traits that might make you less appealing.
- Managers recommend maintaining eye contact, cutting down on rambling answers and asking questions as positives.