How To Ace A Job Interview, According To Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour prefers an authentic candidate over someone who knows only how to dress well. "I don’t ever really notice what people are wearing when I’m in an interview with them," Wintour said. Here are the three key things she looks for when making a hire.
- Be honest. Wintour says you should always tell the truth, no matter what. Also never say you "love" something unless you really mean it.
- Be prepared and punctual. Never walk into an interview unprepared. It should be noted that Wintour suggests that you should never compromise on your true self.
- Be as clear as possible during your conversation. Alongside honesty, make sure your replies during the interview are clear and aren't a projection of someone you aren't.
