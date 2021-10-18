OFFICIALLY ANXIOUS
A Therapist's Advice On Making Your Return To The Office Less Stressful
Submitted by Molly Bradley via cnbc.com
The Lede
Rachel O'Neill, a licensed therapist and VP of online therapy provider Talkspace, shares some ways to cope with back-to-work anxiety.
Additional Thoughts
- Anticipate change by making a list of what's worrying you about going back to work in person, and how things will look different.
- Map out your first day traveling back to the office — or even commute there before you officially start, as a kind of "dry run" so that it doesn't feel so unfamiliar. You might even rehearse your morning routine of getting up and getting dressed, too.
- Advocate for your needs. Different people may be comfortable with different things right now in terms of COVID and mental health needs, and that's okay. Communicate to your employers and coworkers what you are and aren't willing to do when you're back in the office — and if you can let them know before the start date, that's even better.
- Respect other people's needs. Everyone will be feeling differently about returning to the office, and people may be dealing with trauma from the pandemic. Anticipate people's individual needs and be kind and patient with everyone.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
Was The Forty-Hour Workweek Created To Make Us Depressed?
Research consistently confirms shorter work weeks lead to more happiness and productivity. Why, then, are bosses and companies so hell-bent on working us to the bone?