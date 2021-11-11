JOG IT
Brain Exercises That'll Keep You Sharp And Quick, According To A Stanford Creativity Expert
The Lede
Training your brain is all about being aware of the opportunities that constantly surround us, says Stein Greenberg. She recommends practicing three exercises taught at Stanford that'll hone your awareness and sharpen your mental acuity.
Additional Thoughts
- Shadowing: Shadow a non-traditional expert throughout the day. Observe and follow their behavior and question their motives to deepen your understanding.
- Seeing: Slow down, find a still photograph — preferably a daily scene — and answer the following questions: 1. What's going on in the picture? 2. What do you see that makes you say that? 3. What else do you see? and 4. What do you see that makes you say that?
- Studying the solution that already exists: If you're grappling with a particular problem, seek inspiration from the way other people have solved similar problems. Ask yourself why certain solutions worked for certain problems or people, and how you know the solutions were successful.
Additional submission from Adwait:
Who Was L. W. Wright, The Trickster Who Conned NASCAR And Then Disappeared Forever?
No one really knows how L. W. Wright scammed his way into a NASCAR team, managed 13 laps and quietly left without a trace. Is he even alive today? No one can tell.