de-dollarization
Why Some Countries Don't Want The US Dollar Anymore
The Lede
The US dollar has been the world's reserve currency since World War II, but over time it has lost its dominance. Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have led some nations to set up backup currencies and assets, such as the Chinese yuan and bitcoin — but there are other reasons countries around the world want to break up with the dollar.
Key Details
- As the issuer of the world's reserve currency, the US has a disproportionate amount of influence over the global economy. Countries like India no longer want to follow US economic and monetary policies.
- As the US dollar gets stronger, imports become more expensive for emerging nations, which will lead borrowers to "search for alternatives."
- The structure of the global oil trade has shifted, threatening the petrodollar system which has historically seen oil exchanged for US dollars over any other currency.